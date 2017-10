AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT

on 10/20/2017 |

IT’S THE FINAL WEEK OF DISTRICT PLAY FOR MOST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS AROUND THE AREA. THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES WILL ATTEMPT TO FINISH THEIR DISTRICT SCHEDULE UNDEFEATED WHEN THEY HOST METCALFE COUNTY TONIGHT AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. GLASGOW IS 6-2 OVERALL AND 2-0 IN THE DISTRICT FOLLOWING LAST WEEK’S VICTORY OVER MONROE COUNTY WHILE THE HORNETS COME IN AT 6-2 OVERALL AND 1-1 IN DISTRICT PLAY AFTER DEFEATING GREEN COUNTY IN THEIR LAST OUTING. JOIN JOE MYERS, COY MEADOWS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADUIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.

THE BARREN COUNTY TROJANS HIT THE ROAD TO FACE GRAYSON COUNTY TONIGHT. THE TROJANS ARE 0-8 OVERALL AND 0-3 IN THE DISTRICT AFTER LAST WEEK’S LOSS TO BOWLING GREEN WHILE THE COUGARS ARE 1-7 ON THE YEAR AND ALSO 0-3 IN DISTRICT PLAY AFTER THEY FELL TO GREENWOOD LAST FRIDAY. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.

IN OTHER HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ACTION TONIGHT…CAVERNA WELCOMES CAMPBELLSVILLE; HART COUNTY ENTERTAINS ADAIR COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO LARUE COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST GREEN COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TRAVELS TO WARREN CENTRAL; WARREN EAST PLAYS AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; BOWLING GREEN HOSTS SOUTH WARREN; AND GREENWOOD WELCOMES HIGHLANDS.