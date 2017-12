AREA HIGH SCHOOL HIGH BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY NIGHT

on 12/11/2017 |

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, GLASGOW’S BOYS TRAVEL TO WARREN CENTRAL FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 6:00.

JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST OF THE VARSITY GAME AROUND 7:15 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN BOWLING GREEN WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES ARE ALSO IN ACTION TONIGHT AS THEY HOST BARDSTOWN IN A VARISTY GAME ONLY THAT WILL GET UNDERWAY AT 6:00 AT SCOTTIE GYM.

IN OTHER GIRLS GAMES…CAVERNA TRAVELS TO TAYLOR COUNTY; AND WARREN EAST ENTERTAINS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON.

AND IN A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER, METCALFE COUNTY HOSTS RUSSELL COUNTY