AREA REGION FOOTBALL GAMES CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT

on 11/17/2017 |

THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES WILL BE TRYING TO CAPTURE THEIR FIRST REGION CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 2011 WHEN THEY HOST MONROE COUNTY IN A THIRD ROUND CLASS TWO “A” PLAYOFF GAME TONIGHT AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. BOTH TEAMS GO INTO THE CONTEST AT 9-3 WITH GLASGOW COMING OFF A 27-20 VICTORY OVER NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC IN THE REGION SEMIFINALS LAST WEEK AND THE FALCONS FLYING HIGH AFTER A 35-20 WIN ON THE ROAD OVER LLOYD MEMORIAL.

THE GAME IS A REMATCH OF A REGULAR SEASON DISTRICT CONTEST PLAYED ON OCTOBER 13TH, WHICH THE SCOTTIES WON 45-21. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.

ALSO TONIGHT IN THIRD ROUND PLAYOFF ACTION, IN CLASS FIVE “A”, BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES SOUTH WARREN; AND IN CLASS FOUR “A”, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ENTERTAINS HOPKINSVILLE.