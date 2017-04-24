AREA STUDENT CAREER FAIR

If you’re a young person in Barren County, be careful not to say that there’s nothing for you to do, because you might be surprised how many things there actually are.

Around a year ago, the group of 2017 graduating seniors from Barren County began to work with Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale and the IDEA Board to figure out what path was best for them after graduation. Judge Hale says that while some kids will go to college, others will not, some want to be tradesman, others may want to be certified in a field, while others simply want to go to work, and today they aim to please them all.

Barren County, Glasgow and ATC students will meet over 20 potential employers at today’s career fair and will be able to speak directly to a potential employer. Juniors are also invited out, because along with full-time positions, part-time and seasonal employers are looking to staff their businesses for the summer.

Judge Hale describes this fair as one last push to help the county’s young people with an opportunity:



Judge Micheal Hale - Career Fair

The ultimate goal is to give our young people every opportunity to do something. From college to work, it is about finding their niche. For those students looking for a paycheck after they graduate, many employers offer certification programs, training and tuition programs so everyone can reach their highest potential.

Judge Hale says it really is about giving these kids a jumpstart on their future. About 20 companies will be represented today from not only Barren County, but Hart and Warren as well. These companies have jobs they are ready to fill.

