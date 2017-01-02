Arlen B. Proffitt 86 of the Etoile community of Barren County died Friday, December 30, 2016 at N.H.C. Healthcare in Glasgow. The Barren County native was the son of the late Carl and Erma Smith Proffitt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dixine, who passed away Oct. 17, 2016 and a sister Genell Bowman. Arlen B. was a life-long farmer and a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon. He was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by a daughter Linda Bowles (Kyle) of Temple Hill; a son Cary Proffitt (Beth) of Temple Hill; 2 grandchildren Dane Bowles (Kelly) of Glasgow and Heather Hatcher (Chad) of Cave City; a great-grandchild Bryson Hatcher; 3 sisters Ada Mae Bowman (Irvin deceased), Sue Copas (Jimmy) and Brenda Hogue (Ed deceased) all of Glasgow; a brother-in-law Bill Bowman of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews and special friends Mark, Rochelle and Mattea Wyatt.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Monday at the funeral home.