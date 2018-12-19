Logo


ARLIE E PAGE

on 12/19/2018

Arlie E. Page, 87 of Bowling Green died Monday, December 17, 2018 at his residence.
He was a son of the late Hubert Elmer and Pearl Dimple Froedge Page and husband of the late Rebecca Bradley Page.  He was a retired road electrician for CSX Transportation and bus driver for Warren County School System, a member of Riverside Christian Church and American Legion and a Korean War Army Veteran.

His survivors include his six children, Larry Page (Judy), Mike Page, Janet Riley (Jasper), Gary Page (Renita), Lisa Page, Sharon Burns (Roger); grandchildren, Brad Page (Kristal), Brandy Lakarosky (Adam), Rebecca Lafollette (Larry), Justin Smith, Zach Burns, Levi Burns, Edie Burns; nine great grandchildren, Chase, Anthony, Bryson, Paige, Marlie, Aubrie, Waylon, Lucy, Claire; three brothers, Paul Page, Donald Page and Dean Page; two sisters, Cherri Rhinehart and Linda Logsdon; several  nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery.  Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

