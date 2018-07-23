Logo


ARLIS LLOYD MORRISON

on 07/23/2018 |

Arlis Lloyd Morrison, 77, of Smiths Grove, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 at his home surrounded by family and friends.  He was the son of the late Alvin and Grovena Compton Morrison.  Mr. Morrison retired from R. R. Donnelley & Sons in 1989 and was a member of the Park City Baptist Church.  He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Morrison, two sons Danny Morrison (Debbie) and Billy Morrison (Jennifer); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carlos Morrison and a great grandchild, Emma Grace Morrison.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, July 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery at Park City.  Visitation will begin at 3pm Wednesday.

