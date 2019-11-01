Logo


ARMED ROBBERY AT GLASGOW DOLLAR STORE: PUBLIC HELP NEEDED IN IDENTIFYING THE SUSPECT

on 01/11/2019 |

At 4:30 this (Fri) afternoon the Glasgow Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store located on West Main Street. A white male who appeared to be middle aged with scruffy facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, Tennessee Titans Beanie on his head, wearing dark colored jeans, dark colored shirt and possibly a black jacket,  with white shoes entered the store and brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money before leaving on foot and was last seen on Ford Drive in Glasgow Ky.No injuries were reported.  Anyone who has any information or can help identify the male subject in these pictures are ask to call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-5151 or 270-651-6165.

