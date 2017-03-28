Arnetta Britt, 75, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and aunt to all her family. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Roger and Marie Hudson Littrell.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 2 sons, Barry Britt and infant twin brother Larry Britt. Mrs. Britt was a homemaker and member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years David Britt; 2 daughters, Marsha Phillippi (Barry) of Smiths Grove, Amanda Elrod (Jason) of Oakland, KY; 2 grandchildren Trey Wyatt and Seth Elrod; 2 brothers Charles Littrell (Margie) of Smiths Grove, Kenny Littrell (Kathy) of Smiths Grove; 6 sisters Freida Littrell of Smiths Grove, Sandra Smith (Gary) of Bowling Green, KY, Velma Hood of Bowling Green, Patricia Beckham (Kenneth Ray) of Bowling Green, Sheila Beckham (Tommy) of Smiths Grove, Debbie Howard (Jackie) of Scottsville; a sister- in-law Betty Glass of Spartan, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Friday, March 31, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00pm till 8:00pm and on Friday until time for services at 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of memorial contributions to the Barry Britt Scholarship Fund. c/o Red Cross Elementary School 215 Parkview Dr. Glasgow, KY 42141.