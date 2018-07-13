Logo


ARNOLD D GRAHAM

on 07/13/2018

Arnold D. Graham, age 78 of Pine Grove, departed this life on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY.  The Edmonson County native was born on February 23, 1940 to the late Hughie and Grace Kinser Graham.  He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Jean Gross Graham, who survives.

Arnold D. was a farmer, former magistrate and  former Chairman of the Board for the Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department.  He was also a deacon and member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Donna Long (David) of Pine Grove; one son, Robbie Graham (Connie) of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Katrina Turner (Tyler), J.R. Graham (Megan), Jessica Turner (Adam) and Travis Graham (Meriah); five great grandchildren, Grant Turner, Tylan Graham, Grace Turner, Kayelynn Turner and Rosalie Graham and two brothers, Bennie Graham of Pine Grove and Harvey Graham of Smiths Grove.  He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. 

Interment will be in Pine Grove Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pine Grove Church Cemetery, c/o Tim Graham.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, July 13, 2018

9 am – 8 pm, Saturday, July 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, July 15, 2018

Pine Grove United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 15, 2018

Pine Grove United Baptist Church

