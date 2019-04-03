Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ARPA JANE JOHNSON

on 03/04/2019 |

Arpa Jane Johnson, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was a retired machine operator for Nyloncraft. She was a daughter of the late C.A. Poteet and Ethel Spinks Poteet Wilson. She was preceded in death by a step father, Elvis Wilson; a sister, Sherian Montgomery and her husband, Richard; a brother, Gene Poteet; a niece, Angela Montgomery; and a great niece, Annie Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are two daughters, Paula Wood (Robert) of Gallatin, TN and Pam Heidelberger (Scott) of Chalybeate; a sister, Shelia Sanders (Paul) of Rocky Hill; three grandchildren, Kasey Sweeney (Michael), Samantha Smith (Jacob) and Darin Wood (Sally); and two great grandchildren, Sophia Heidelberger and Layla Smith.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ARPA JANE JOHNSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BOBBY LEE HURT


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/04 0%
High 28° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 03/05 0%
High 34° / Low 16°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/06 0%
High 36° / Low 24°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.