Arpa Jane Johnson, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was a retired machine operator for Nyloncraft. She was a daughter of the late C.A. Poteet and Ethel Spinks Poteet Wilson. She was preceded in death by a step father, Elvis Wilson; a sister, Sherian Montgomery and her husband, Richard; a brother, Gene Poteet; a niece, Angela Montgomery; and a great niece, Annie Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are two daughters, Paula Wood (Robert) of Gallatin, TN and Pam Heidelberger (Scott) of Chalybeate; a sister, Shelia Sanders (Paul) of Rocky Hill; three grandchildren, Kasey Sweeney (Michael), Samantha Smith (Jacob) and Darin Wood (Sally); and two great grandchildren, Sophia Heidelberger and Layla Smith.