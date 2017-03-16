ARREST MADE FOLLOWING AS A RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION

On Friday, Glasgow Police along with the Barren River Drug Task force executed a search warrant at a residence on South Lewis Street. The search was the result of an investigation and offers found marijuana, synthetic marijuana and cash inside the home. According to the citation, based on the evidence located and statements made by 34 year old Floyd Patterson of Glasgow, it was obvious he was trafficking marijuana and synthetic marijuana. The residence is also located within 1000 feet of a school. Patterson was charged with Trafficking A Controlled Substance Within 1000 Ft. of a School, Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Patterson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.