ARREST MADE IN 37 YEAR OLD MURDER CASE

on 12/13/2018 |
Wise County, Texas Detention Center

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, the Warren County Grand Jury indicted Samuel Little with one count of Murder in the death of Linda Sue Boards, whose body was discovered May 15, 1981 on a farm located in Smith Grove’s, Kentucky.

In September of 2018, Post 3 Bowling Green was contacted by KSP Investigator Carolyn Nunn, Central Forensic Laboratory, in reference to a lead received via the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) regarding the Board murder case. VICAP is a unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that is responsible for the analysis of serial violent and sexual crimes. Nunn advised Post 3 Lieutenant Chad Winn and Captain Tim Adams that the VICAP database identified an individual who had committed crimes in California that matched the method in which Ms. Boards was murdered.

The investigation led Captain Adams and Lieutenant Winn to the Texas Rangers Division, where they learned the suspect had recently been interviewed by Ranger Jim Holland, for crimes committed in Texas. Ranger Holland advised Adams that through his investigation, the suspect could be connected to the Boards murder. In October of 2018, KSP investigators traveled to Texas to interview the suspect regarding the Kentucky case.  Information obtained during the interview led to the case being presented to the Grand Jury and the subsequent indictment.  Little is currently lodged at the Wise County Texas Detention Center.  No further information is available for release at this time.

