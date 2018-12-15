Logo


ARREST MADE IN COLLISION CASE INVOLVING WOMAN DRIVING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION OF I-65

on 12/15/2018 |

**UPDATE**

 

On Friday, December 14, 2018 at approximately 11:30 AM (CST) Cassandra A. Garrison, the operator of a motor vehicle involved in a fatality collision, was arrested by Nashville Metro Police Department when she was served an outstanding warrant from Warren Circuit Court to answer the charges of one count of murder.  The charge stems from an automobile collision which occurred on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Warren County, which resulted in the death of Amy Eakles.   Garrison is currently lodged in Hill Detention Center in Nashville, TN awaiting extradition.  The investigation continues by Trooper Jonathan Johnson and KSP accident reconstructionists.

 

Two Vehicle Collision in Warren County Results in Fatality   

 

 

Bowling Green, KY  ( December 2, 2018)- On Sunday, December 2nd  at 4:23 PM (CST) the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a two vehicle injury collision.  The collision had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 24 mile marker in Bowling Green.  Trooper Jonathan Johnson responded to the collision.

 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Cassandra Garrison (30) of St. Louis, MO was operating a 2015 Dodge Journey Crossover traveling southbound, when according to witnesses, Garrison’s vehicle braked to an extremely low rate of speed.  A passenger exited, and Garrison’s vehicle changed direction and began to travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.  Garrison continued her path of travel, striking a 2003 Ford Mustang in a “head-on” manner.  It was being operated by 41 year old Amy Eakles of Alvaton, KY.

 

Garrison and Eakles were transported on scene via EMS to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green.  Eakles was later flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital where she succumbed to injuries at approximately 8:33 PM (CST.)  Garrison was transferred Veto Skyline Medical Center Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The  investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Jonathan Johnson.  Trooper Johnson was assisted on scene by the Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS.  No further information is available for release at this time.

