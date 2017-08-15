ARREST MADE IN RECENT THEFT INVESTIGATION

on 08/15/2017 |

Glasgow Lt. Jimmy Phelps says there has been an arrest made in reference to a recent theft investigation.

One week ago, GPD released surveillance footage of a woman they felt was involved in what they described as “a theft and criminal mischief incident, that had occurred at Auto Spa on West Main Street in Glasgow over the previous weekend. Glasgow police say this is still an ongoing investigation and they will not release any additional details.

Officer Wesley Hicks was the investigating officer in this case.