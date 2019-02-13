ARREST MADE IN ROBBERY OF THE CIRCLE K STORE ON MONDAY

on 02/13/2019 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to South Broadway Street today(Wednesday) in reference to a tip regarding the Robbery Suspect from the Circle K Store that took place on Monday, February 11.

Upon arrival, Officers made contact with homeowner and received consent to search and were able to locate William Jackson hiding upstairs inside the residence.

William Savoughon Jackson of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Intimidating A Participant In The Legal Process.

Jackson is charged with the Robbery of the Circle K Store that took place on 02/12/2019. Jackson was arrested by Officer Allen Riffle.

Vera Leoda Pittman was also located at that residence and Officers located 18 white pills inside her purse, they were identified as Hydrocodone.

Pittman was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Opiates) by Lt. Aaron Cowan and Detective Brian Starnes.