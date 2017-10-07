Logo


ARREST MADE IN THURSDAY’S STABBING

on 07/10/2017 |
Loretta Walden

Just before 3:00pm Thursday afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the area of North Needmore Acres Road that a man and a woman had come onto their property and they were covered in blood. After arriving at the scene, deputies were able to identify the victims as 37 year old Barbara Stilts and 44 year old Charles Vibbert, both of Glasgow. The couple told deputies the woman who stabbed them was Stilts’ sister, 47 year old Loretta Walden of Glasgow. A warrant was obtained for Walden.

According to the Barren County Detention Center website, Walden was taken into custody Sunday by GPD Officer Hicks and has been charged with two counts of Assault.

Stilts and Vibbert were both transported to TJ Samson Hospital on Thursday for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries.

