ARREST MADE IN WARREN COUNTY CAR THEFT

03/04/2019

Last Friday, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies located a suspect involved in a vehicle theft incident on Martin Way in Warren County.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Douglas, was at a residence on Smallhouse Road. Deputies were provided a photograph from the Martin Way homeowner after last Thursday night’s incident. Authorities showed Douglas the photograph and he confirmed that he was the subject in the picture.

Douglas was taken into custody due to being issued multiple citations in the past. Douglas was transported and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle under $500.