ARRESTED, JAILED, LATER FOUND WITH METH PIPE IN COLUMBIA

On Saturday, 2018 at approximately 11:37 PM CST Trooper Clint Bale was on routine patrol 8 miles north of Columbia on Ky 55 N when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Dodge Dakota for a traffic violation. Columbia Police departments canine unit arrived and alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. Trooper Bale searched the side of the vehicle where 26 year old Tara Corbin of Columbia was seated and located several small plastic bags, with one containing a white powdered substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Trooper Bale arrested and charged Corbin with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corbin was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. A short time after Trooper Bale left the jail he was notified by jail staff a glass smoke pipe had been located on Corbin. Corbin received an additional charge of promoting contraband 1st degree. Trooper Bale was assisted on the scene by Columbia Police Department