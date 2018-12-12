Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ARRESTED, JAILED, LATER FOUND WITH METH PIPE IN COLUMBIA

on 12/12/2018 |

On Saturday, 2018 at approximately 11:37 PM CST Trooper Clint Bale was on routine patrol 8 miles north of Columbia on Ky 55 N when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Dodge Dakota for a traffic violation. Columbia Police departments canine unit arrived and alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. Trooper Bale searched the side of the vehicle where 26 year old Tara Corbin of Columbia was seated and located several small plastic bags, with one containing a white powdered substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Trooper Bale arrested and charged Corbin with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corbin was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. A short time after Trooper Bale left the jail he was notified by jail staff a glass smoke pipe had been located on Corbin. Corbin received an additional charge of promoting contraband 1st degree. Trooper Bale was assisted on the scene by Columbia Police Department

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ARRESTED, JAILED, LATER FOUND WITH METH PIPE IN COLUMBIA”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
53°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/12 0%
High 53° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 12/13 10%
High 57° / Low 46°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 12/14 90%
High 52° / Low 46°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.