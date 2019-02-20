on 02/20/2019 |

Artellia Jean Allen, 65, of Louisville passed away Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at Clifton Oaks Care Center in Louisville.

The Jefferson County native was a tow motor operator for Package Unlimited. She was a daughter of the late Arthur Holloway and Elene Vincent Wood of Louisville, who survives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Friday.

Also surviving are a daughter, Maddie Allen (Wally) of Texas; three sons, Roy Allen of Louisville, Richard Allen (Angela) of Mt. Washington and Samuel Raleigh of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Gayle Seay (Steve) and Ronda Welsh (Chuck) both of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.