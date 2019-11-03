on 03/11/2019 |

Arthur A. Rekewitsch, 70, of Oakland KY died peacefully with family at his side on March 10, 2019

The Neustadt Germany native was a son of the late Gustav and Herthe Behnke Rekewitsch and preceded in death by a brother, Rudy Rekewitsch. He was a retired employee of General Motors and a U S Air Force veteran.

His survivors include his wife Janet Rekewitsch; two daughters, Tina Sevilla (Miguel) and Sheri Rice; three sons, Charles Mefford, Terry Mefford, Larry Mefford (Nancy); 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, Erhard Rekewitsch; one sister, Ethel Stringham; one cousin, Heidi Melloh; one niece, Lisa Stringham; one aunt, Erna Melloh; one uncle, Albert Behnke

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, P O Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908