Arvin Thomas “Bird Dog” Hume, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, March 26th, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Arvin was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 4, 1938, a of the late Bessie (Dodson) and Joe Ing Hume. He is also preceded in death by one son, Bryan Hume.

He was a business owner in Tompkinsville.

Arvin is survived by two sons Larry Hume, of Glasgow, KY and Timmy Hume, of Tompkinsville, KY; his ex-wfie, Joyce Carter Hume, of Tompkinsville; a sister, Gertrude Davis, of Tompkinsville, KY; and two grandchildren, Daphne Lewis of Hopkinsville, and Andrew Williams of Arizona.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017.

Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.