ARVIN THOMAS “BIRD DOG” HUME

03/27/2017
Obituaries

Arvin Thomas “Bird Dog” Hume, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, March 26th, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Arvin was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 4, 1938, a of the late Bessie (Dodson) and Joe Ing Hume. He is also preceded in death by one son, Bryan Hume.

He was a business owner in Tompkinsville.

Arvin is survived by two sons Larry Hume, of Glasgow, KY and Timmy Hume, of Tompkinsville, KY; his ex-wfie, Joyce Carter Hume, of Tompkinsville; a sister, Gertrude Davis, of Tompkinsville, KY; and two grandchildren, Daphne Lewis of Hopkinsville, and Andrew Williams of Arizona.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017.

Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

