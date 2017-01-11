Logo


AS THE KENTUCKY CAREER CENTER CLOSES, RESCARE WILL SOON BE MOVING INTO THE CAREER CENTER

on 01/11/2017
The Kentucky career center will be closing, for the most part, in the coming weeks as Warren County will soon be the new focus of employment services in southern Kentucky.
Some reports say that about half the employees will be laid off, others could move to warren county. Rescare, an employment services company which is paid for through state workforce dollars, will soon move into the career center. Those with disabilities and possibly certain veterans will still be able to receive assistance at the Glasgow office.
WCLU News will release additional information as it is made available.

