AS THEY WRAP UP THE FIRST HALF OF THEIR FIRST TERM, TWO COUNCIL MEMBERS TALK ABOUT EXPECTATIONS, REALITIES AND THE FUTURE

on 12/07/2017 |



Nearly half way through their first term, and almost at the beginning of a new year, WCLU News reached out to the new members of the Glasgow City Council to get their take on their first year in office.

Council Member Patrick Gaunce



That was council member Patrick Gaunce, who says he wishes the council would focus more on opportunity and less on opposition.

When it comes to the work done by the council, council member Greg Harris said it is a little more than he expected:

Council Member Greg Harris

Harris added that he has also gotten a lot of feedback from the community in regard to certain issues and that the citizens of Glasgow are certainly willing to follow up:

Council Member Greg Harris

Often times from the outside looking in things may appear to be one way, but once on the inside things look completely different. Gaunce says that sometimes people think the council has ultimate power, when in fact they do not:

Council Member Patrick Gaunce

While this may have been his first time in political office, Harris is not the first in his family to serve:

Council Member Greg Harris

Moving forward, Gaunce says he’d like to see the council be held more accountable and that when assigned to a committee, they actually show up. Being a council member is a service to the community and they need service minded people.

Council Member Patrick Gaunce

Gaunce and Harris both said they are excited to be part of the discussion about doing improvements to the city’s park system and being able to make changes that will make the parks more appealing and accessible to the residents.

It is not clear what direction the council will take as they head into 2018 or if things will remain on the same course. Both Harris and Gaunce said they were honored to serve on the council and they would continue to do what they could to benefit the citizens of Glasgow.

WCLU News did reach out to council member Marna Kirkpatrick in regard to this interview.