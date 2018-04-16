on 04/16/2018 |

Ashley Dawn Meredith, age 31, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker.

She was the daughter of Harvey Logsdon and Violet Logsdon of Hardyville, KY.

She is also survived by her husband, Adam Meredith; one daughter, Cacee Linn Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; two sons, Logan Meredith, Horse Cave, KY, Noah Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; one sister, Kimberly Meredith and husband Jesse, Hardyville, KY; mother-in-law, Linda Mease and husband Mark, Cave City, KY; nephew, Christian Meredith. She was preceded in death by a son Connor Meredith; brother, Scottie Ray Logsdon and father-in-law and his wife, William and Gayle Meredith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm CT Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro.Doug Cross officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.