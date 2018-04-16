Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ASHLEY DAWN MEREDITH

on 04/16/2018 |

Ashley Dawn Meredith, age 31, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker.

She was the daughter of Harvey Logsdon and Violet Logsdon of Hardyville, KY.

She is also survived by her husband, Adam Meredith; one daughter, Cacee Linn Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; two sons, Logan Meredith, Horse Cave, KY, Noah Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; one sister, Kimberly Meredith and husband Jesse, Hardyville, KY; mother-in-law, Linda Mease and husband Mark, Cave City, KY; nephew, Christian Meredith. She was preceded in death by a son Connor Meredith; brother, Scottie Ray Logsdon and father-in-law and his wife, William and Gayle Meredith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm CT Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro.Doug Cross officiating.  Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ASHLEY DAWN MEREDITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CAROL ANN NORROD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
2:09 PM CDT on April 16, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Overcast
Currently
36°
Overcast
Chance of Snow
Monday 04/16 40%
High 40° / Low 30°
Chance of Snow
Clear
Tuesday 04/17 0%
High 63° / Low 49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/18 20%
High 72° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 16

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Mon 16

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 16

Revival services at Lick Branch Church

April 16 @ 7:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 19

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sat 21

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program

April 21 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.