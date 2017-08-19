Ask The Coach Podcast August 19, 2017

on 08/19/2017 |

Glasgow Scotties win their first game of the season over Russellville 21 to 13. Click below to hear conversation from WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers and Glasgow Head Football Coach Jeff Garmon.

The Barren County Trojans lost to Casey County Friday night by a score of 50 to 7. Click below to hear conversation from BCHS Assistant Coach Denny Brand and the new BCHS Head Football Coach Jackson Arnett.

