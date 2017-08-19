Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Ask The Coach Podcast August 19, 2017

on 08/19/2017 |

Glasgow Scotties win their first game of the season over Russellville 21 to 13. Click below to hear conversation from WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers and Glasgow Head Football Coach Jeff Garmon.

      DR0000_0949.mp3
      DR0000_0950.mp3
      DR0000_0951.mp3

The Barren County Trojans lost to Casey County Friday night by a score of 50 to 7. Click below to hear conversation from BCHS Assistant Coach Denny Brand and the new BCHS Head Football Coach Jackson Arnett.

      DR0000_1335.mp3
      DR0000_1336.mp3
      DR0000_1337.mp3

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Ask The Coach Podcast August 19, 2017”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Mason Richardson
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/19 20%
High 89° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 08/20 10%
High 91° / Low 67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/21 0%
High 89° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.