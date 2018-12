on 12/29/2018 |

Podcast for December 29th for Ask the Coach. Sports Director Joe Myers talks with Coaches James Whilette and Justin Stinson.

1 / 1 – 122918 GHS ASK THE COACH SEG 1.mp3

122918-GHS-ASK-THE-COACH-SEG-2.mp3

122918-GHS-ASK-THE-COACH-SEG-3.mp3