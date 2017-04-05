BUMBLING BOURBON BURGLAR & MORE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence that led to a distillery worker being accused of masterminding a long-running whiskey theft ring in bourbon country.

The ruling by Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate in Frankfort was the latest twist in the two-year-old case. An attorney for Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger, the alleged ringleader, tried to suppress evidence that included barrels of Wild Turkey bourbon found on Curtsinger’s property.

Wingate ruled Tuesday that Curtsinger’s privacy rights weren’t violated because authorities saw the barrels from a wooded area. They were close enough that they could smell a “strong odor” of bourbon coming from the barrels, stored under plastic tarps behind an outbuilding.

Prosecutor Zachary Becker says he was pleased with the ruling. Curtsinger’s attorney, Whitney True Lawson, says she’s reviewing the order.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell has named a new chief of staff in his Senate office.

Phil Maxson, his current legislative director, will be the new chief of staff, replacing Brian McGuire. McGuire has worked for McConnell for 10 years.

McConnell says in a release that Maxson has worked “tirelessly over the years” on Kentucky’s interests. Maxson is a native of Lexington and has previously worked as policy advisor and director of projects for McConnell. He joined McConnell’s office in 2011.

McGuire became chief of staff in 2014 and before that worked in the Senate leadership office for eight years.

Sharon Soderstrom is currently chief of staff in McConnell’s leadership office.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – An Evansville, Illinois construction company has been replaced as the general contractor for the International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro.

Media outlets report that construction on the $15.3 million project idled for three months after the bankruptcy of Peyronnin Construction Co., but started up again Tuesday under Danco Construction Co.

Owensboro city attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray announced the bond holding insurance company for the project, Great American Insurance Co. of Cincinnati, reached an agreement with Danco to finish the project with no extension of the completion deadline and no increase in its cost to the city.

The deadline for “substantial completion” of the bluegrass center is the end of this year. It’s scheduled to open to the public in late spring of 2018.