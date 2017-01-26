Logo


**AT THE SCENE** BCSO RECOVERS STOLEN VEHICLE ON LICK BRANCH ROAD

on 01/26/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

BCSO received a tip that a stolen vehicle was at a residence on Lick Branch Road. When arriving at the scene, two vehicles were attempting to leave, but were stopped by deputies. The Sheriff’s Office did confirm the vehicle had been reported stolen from Glasgow. 
As of 1:00pm one arrest had been made for an active Monroe County warrant. BCSO is at the scene and additional charges/arrests could result from their investigation.

012617 Lick Branch 6

Pedistrain Crossing 500x261

012617 Lick Branch 5

012617 Lick Branch 8

012627 Lick Branch

