ATHLENE KEY JONES

on 01/28/2019 |

Mrs. Athlene (Key) Jones of Peytonsburg, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 4 months, and 23 days. She was born in Peytonsburg, Kentucky on Saturday, September 3, 1927, the daughter of Grady and Effie (Spears) Key. She was a member of Spears Chapel Community Church, Assistant Postmistress at the Peytonsburg Post Office in Peytonsburg, a homemaker, and an employee of Bob Evans Manufacturing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Jones, whom she wed Saturday, March 9, 1946, brothers, Russell Key, John (J. T.) Key, sisters, Doris Key Norris, Nellie Moore, Opal Webb, Josephine Bailey, son-in-law, Charles “Skinner” Blakely, and an infant brother.

She is survived by her children, Rachel Ann Blakely of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, Joe David (Judy) Jones of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Betty Jean (Clayton) Watson of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, sisters, Maydine Roach of Burkesville, Kentucky, Robbie Jones of Celina, Tennessee, grandchildren, Paula Davidson (Joey Carter) of Burkesville, Judy Carolyn (Marc) Basham of Shepherdsville, Ryan Jones of Hodgenville, Nicky (Loria) Watson, Brad (Julie) Watson, David (Heather) Watson, Joe Chad (Rebecca) Watson, all of Burkesville, great-grandchildren, Stevie Joe Davidson, Hope, Alex, and Hunter Basham, Nikki (Jordan) Anderson, Matt Watson, Emily Watson, Ashley (Abel) Troyer, Alex (Loralee) Watson, Kaleb, Kaden, and Delilah Watson, Silas Brody Watson, great-great-grandchildren, Kylie Joe Key, Charles Kane Davidson, Rylea and Braylea Anderson, John Marshall Watson, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating and a eulogy by Luke King. Burial will be in the Scott Cemetery in Peytonsburg, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, 2019, until the funeral hour on Monday. The family would appreciate contributions in her memory to The Scott Cemetery Fund. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

