After Monday Night’s Cave City Council meeting, where Kevin Houchens, city councilman, stated that there was someone interested in building what could be a $6 Million Indoor Athletic Facility, a meeting was scheduled for tonight at 6pm. However, Cave City Hall has notified WCLU that the parks and recreation meeting has been cancelled, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
ATHLETIC FACILITY MEETING CANCELLED-WILL BE RESCHEDULED
on 02/13/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Community and Church Events- Wednesday, February 13, 201902/13/2019 - 0 Comment
-
WINNERS LIST Wednesday, February 13, 201902/13/2019 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Wednesday, February 13, 201802/13/2019 - 0 Comment
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
CRYSTAL NUCKOLS
Request a Person of the Day
No Responses to “ATHLETIC FACILITY MEETING CANCELLED-WILL BE RESCHEDULED”