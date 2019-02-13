Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ATHLETIC FACILITY MEETING CANCELLED-WILL BE RESCHEDULED

on 02/13/2019 |

After Monday Night’s Cave City Council meeting, where Kevin Houchens, city councilman, stated that there was someone interested in building what could be a $6 Million Indoor Athletic Facility, a meeting was scheduled for tonight at 6pm. However, Cave City Hall has notified WCLU that the parks and recreation meeting has been cancelled, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ATHLETIC FACILITY MEETING CANCELLED-WILL BE RESCHEDULED”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CRYSTAL NUCKOLS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
41°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 02/13 0%
High 47° / Low 36°
Clear
Overcast
Thursday 02/14 20%
High 57° / Low 42°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/15 70%
High 46° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.