At approximately 3:00pm Tuesday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV accident on Hidden Lake Road. Dralin R. Shockley 61 was operating his ATV on the roadway when he went off the road and struck a pole ejecting him from the ATV.

Shockley was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital from the scene for treatment of serious injuries he sustained in the accident. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Barren Metcalfe EMS, East Barren Fire Department and Emergency Management also responded to the scene