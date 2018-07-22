AUDITIONS FOR HAUNTED LANTERN TOUR NEXT MONTH

on 07/22/2018 |

Open auditions for “Haunted Lantern Tours – Circus Tragedies” will take place at Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark & Train Museum on Friday and Saturday August 10 &11, 2018.

This is the 4th annual haunted lantern tour and the open call auditions are for male and female actors of all agesAudition signups will take place in the museum of the L&N Depot on a first- come, first served basis on August 10, 5:30pm to 7:30pm and again on August 11, 10:00am to 12:00pm. Every participant auditioning for a speaking part should bring a picture.

The character line up for this year is mix of characters and we encourage both male and female actors to audition for these roles. Crew members for props, costumes, extras and sound effects are needed as well. If you would like to volunteer in any capacity for this production, please feel free to come to the audition to complete a crew application.

Kari Carr is back this year as the Theatrical Director. Mrs. Carr will host the auditions and lead the rehearsals. The RailPark is also searching for an Assistant Director. If you are interested, please email Jamie at director@historicrailpark.com

For a complete list of characters, go online to wcluradio.com

Ringmaster –middle age and mature males – strong lead character with loud clear speaking voice

Jr. Ringmaster – multiple young males – supporting characters for lead ringmaster

Leo the Lion Tamer – middle age or mature male – dramatic role with character obsessed with his stuffed lion

Trapezes Artist – mother cast as young or middle age female, father cast as young or middle age male and children cast young male and female – family of trapeze artist will interact and tell a story as a family

Circus Freaks – all ages, male and female – multiple supporting characters with minimal speaking roles, will perform dramatic acts for affect

Fortune Teller – middle age or mature female – will interact directly with guest

Bearded Lady – middle age or mature female or male – storytelling in a group setting

Strongman – middle age male – storytelling in a group setting

Clowns – all ages, male and female – multiple supporting characters with minimal speaking roles, will perform dramatic acts for affect