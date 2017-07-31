Logo


AUDREY DURBIN BURKE

on 07/31/2017 |

Audrey Durbin Burke, 93, of Roundhill passed away at 6:40 AM Tuesday July 25, 2017 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late John R. Durbin and Sara Elizabeth Durbin and the wife of the late William J. Burke, Jr. She was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Logsdon; five brothers, Lewis Durbin, James “Huke” Durbin, Basil Durbin, Norman Durbin and Terry Durbin; and a niece she raised as her own child, Connie Lavendar.

Visitation will be from 10 AM-12:00 PM Saturday August 5th at Gravil Funeral Home, with a funeral mass to follow at 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Surviving are a daughter, Rita Fowler (Joseph) of Roundhill; a nephew and niece she raised as her own, Keith Durbin (Rosalie) and Kim Polson (Tony); two grandchildren, Jay Fowler and Daren Fowler; and three great grandchildren, Eaden Fowler, Jaxon Fowler and Gage Fowler.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

