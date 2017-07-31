on 07/31/2017 |

Audrey Durbin Burke, 93, of Roundhill passed away at 6:40 AM Tuesday July 25, 2017 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late John R. Durbin and Sara Elizabeth Durbin and the wife of the late William J. Burke, Jr. She was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Logsdon; five brothers, Lewis Durbin, James “Huke” Durbin, Basil Durbin, Norman Durbin and Terry Durbin; and a niece she raised as her own child, Connie Lavendar.