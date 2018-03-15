Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AUDREY GLADYS GRAVES PEDIGO

on 03/15/2018 |

Audrey Gladys Graves Pedigo, 97, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at NHC Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Bourbon Oscar Graves and Claudia Beatrice Hyde Graves. She worked at the National Stores, a secretary for Austin-Tracy Schools and she sold Jafra products. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son: Larry Wood and his wife Bessie; one daughter: Linda Wood; two grandsons: Timothy Scott Wood and Anthony Grabinski; three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson: Bryon Wood; one granddaughter: Karen Grabinski; her brothers and sisters: Revel Edwin, Arvel Olen, Opal Glen, Euel Alan, Buel Joseph, Ira Dassie, James Bourbon and Lena Evelyn.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Sunday until time for services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AUDREY GLADYS GRAVES PEDIGO”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Tiffany Wyatt and Jarrett Wyatt

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
66°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/15 0%
High 67° / Low 38°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/16 40%
High 55° / Low 49°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 03/17 50%
High 67° / Low 40°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 15

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 15

Highland Elementary SBDM Meeting

March 15 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Fri 16

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

March 16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri 16

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 16 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.