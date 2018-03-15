on 03/15/2018 |

Audrey Gladys Graves Pedigo, 97, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at NHC Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Bourbon Oscar Graves and Claudia Beatrice Hyde Graves. She worked at the National Stores, a secretary for Austin-Tracy Schools and she sold Jafra products. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son: Larry Wood and his wife Bessie; one daughter: Linda Wood; two grandsons: Timothy Scott Wood and Anthony Grabinski; three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson: Bryon Wood; one granddaughter: Karen Grabinski; her brothers and sisters: Revel Edwin, Arvel Olen, Opal Glen, Euel Alan, Buel Joseph, Ira Dassie, James Bourbon and Lena Evelyn.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Sunday until time for services at the funeral home.