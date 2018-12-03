AUDREY IRENE WHITE (UPDATED)

on 03/12/2018 |

Audrey Irene White, 87, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Ohio County, she was the daughter of the late Sanford Emmitt Akins and Gertrude English Akins.

Mrs. White was retired from Kentucky Pants Co. and the Glasgow Board of Education. She loved working with children and kept in touch with lots them that she had the pleasure of meeting while working in the school system. She also volunteered in the Senior citizens tax filing program. Audrey was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Terry Ray (Freda) White of Glasgow, grandson Phillip (Reanne) White of Mt. View, CA, a granddaughter Tiffany Ann White of Lexington, a great-granddaughter Mila White of Mt. View, CA and two sisters Leon Grass of Louisville and Betty Garrick of Shepherdsville. Several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive that were very special to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otis Ray White, a grandson Jeffrey Ray White, a sister Mae Matthews and a brother Albert Akins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 16th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5pm Thursday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:Community Medical Care 204 N. Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141