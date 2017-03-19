Audrey Lois Blaydes, age 86 of Center passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Metcalfe County Health Care in Edmonton. Audrey was born on March 30, 1930 to the late Albert Andy Parnell and Lora Eddie Strader Parnell. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her son Bro. Billy (Debbie) Blaydes of Edmonton. Her daughter Beverly (James) Avery of Edmonton. Her brother Junior (Pat) Parnell of Greensburg. Her Sister Marie Pierce of Indiana. Four Grandchildren; David (Charity) Blaydes of Edmonton, Jason Blaydes of Center, Lorie (Edd) Brooks of Edmonton, and Adam (Jamie) Avery of Edmonton. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, as well as three brothers, J.T, Leamon, and Kenneth. Two sisters Dorothy Hall and Jennie Lacross. And her husband Jacob Blaydes.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday.