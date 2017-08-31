on 08/31/2017 |

August 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

August 1, 1977 – Barren County Jaycees Fair opens with Beauty Contest and Walking and Gaited Horse Shows.

August 2, 1977 – Miss Nikki Peden was crowned Miss Barren County Fair.

6 local youths recently attend Ky. National Guard Youth Camp at Rough River – Matt Bransford, David Shannon, Scottie Allen, Stacey Hayes, Jimmy Hayes and Keith Trigg.

August 4, 1977 – William Gravely has been named manager of Begley Drugs in Glasgow. Howard Alls, former manager, is promoted to District drug store manager for Lexington.

August 6, 1977 – AD – Hunters IGA – Pork Loin, 99 cents pound, sliced; yellow onions, 3 pound bag 99 cents; Hunter’s Sandwich bread, two loaves for 99 cents, 20 lb. round white potatoes $1.29.

August 8, 1977 – An estimated 3500 people attend the Jaycee Fair. Opening night saw a record 700 people.

A new business has opened in Glasgow – Toohey’s Auto Supply, owned by Talmadge Greer at 304 Happy Valley Road. (Ironically, a new business has opened recently at this location – an insurance agency.)

August 9, 1977 – A Monroe County man was electrocuted Monday while working in the Vernon Section of Monroe County. Joe Eagle Gillenwater, an employee of Tri-County Electric was fatally injured and a co-worker, R H Cleary was hurt but not seriously.

August 10, 1977 – Area Schools opening at earlier starting dates – Tompkinsville and Gamaliel will start August 17th. Caverna will start August 22. Metcalfe County will start August 22, Barren County on the 23rd and Glasgow on the 25th.

August 11, 1977 – Thursday night on TV – ABC – Welcome Back, What’s Happening, Barney miller, Three’s Company, Westside Medical. CBS – Waltons, Hawaii Five O, Barnaby Jones. And NBC – “Finlans Rainbow, a three hour movie.

August 12, 1977 – Glasgow welcomes the 1977 State ASA Women’s Class A softball tournament August 11, 12, 13 and 14th.

August 13, 1977 – Barren County Trojans win 6-0 over Edmonson County in Jamboree held at Glasgow High School. Glasgow topped Allen County/Scottsville 14-0 in the second game.

The 25th class admitted to the Glasgow School for Practical Nurses on August 8th consisted of 42 students.

August 16, 1977 – Barren County School Board hires new teachers – Jane Jones, Linda Darnell, Frances Shoffner, Joan Ritter, Teresa Wyatt, Sharon Patton, Sharon Nance, Patricia Richardson and Johnny Belcher.

August 17, 1977 – BCHS Football Stadium will be ready for the opening home game.

August 18, 1977 – AD – Marie’s Fashions – N. 31 E in the same location as Glasgow Carpet and Furniture Mart. 3 pc. Pantsuit $21.99, Jeans sizes 3-40 and Jumpsuits $21.99.

August 19, 1977 – Barren County Schools to open Kindergarten next week at Red Cross, Hiseville, Austin Tracy and Temple hill, three hours per school day.

AD – Glasgow’s newest beauty Salon – Parkview Shopping Center – Rene’s with operators Rene Joes, Diane Simpson, Carol Williams and Mable Copass.

August 21, 1977 – R R Donnelley is expanding with construction work scheduled for completion in the summer of 1978. This is the 3rd expansion since the printing company became operational in 1970.

Charles D and Carole Smith are named Outstanding Dairy Couple in the Nashville Division. It is a family affair with four year old Brent and one year old Jenny.

August 22, 1977 – AD – Beaver’s Baits – Owned and operated by Richard and Lucille Jackson. A one stop shopper’s paradise. (Intersection of Hwy. 252 and Beaver Creek Ramp Road)

August 24, 1977 – Ground is broken for new SCRTC facility on Happy Valley Road, just west of Tyson Bearing and across from Lawson Implement.

August 25, 1977 – Gayle Cary is the recipient of the 1977 Alumni Scholarship given by the Glasgow School for Practical Nurses Alumni Association.

August 26, 1977 – The Children of Sam and Anna Norris will serve as ringmasters for a neighborhood Carnival against Muscular Dystrophy. Jan, Timothy, Mary and Amy will host the carnival at their home on 31 E South.

August 28, 1977 – Jaycees voted narrowly 26-25 to buy the Barren County Speedway & Fairgrounds. Oakus Fields and Carl Cook were the sellers.

August 29, 1977 – L F Strosshelm Co., local woodwork manufacturing firm, has announced Barry V Locke as President and Chief Operating Officer.

August 30, 1977 – Robert R “Ted” Winbigler is employed as Executive VP and manager of Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

August 31, 1977 – Clarence Fredricks is heading the Horse Cave Theatre $50,000 Fund Drive.