August 1997

The Progress

August 7, 1997 – Beaver Trail Softball Complex nears completion with projected use date Spring 1998 costing $729,000.

Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. D B Parker, and Mr. and Mrs. William Conyers, Jr, celebrating 50 years and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Vell Hunt celebrating 30 years.

Park City News – Lee Miller “Tillie”, Campbellsville, visited her mother, Elizabeth Doyle last week. The Young At Heart will meet Tuesday, August 19th at the Park City Baptist Church. Happy Anniversary to Calvin and Marjorie Lewis and Ronnie and Paula Wood.

Cornelius Faulkner is the new basketball Coach at Caverna High School.

August 14, 1997-

Edmonton State Bank Building plans are finalized for the Glasgow office on W. Main Street.

Rita Staley, who recently resigned as Barren County Home Economic Ext. Agent, was honored at a reception hosted by the Barren County Homemakers Council.

Cave City Council votes to hire Thomas o Wood, Jr. as the new Building Inspector.

The Old Chamber of Commerce building and the former Pools of Leisure building were demolished to make way for the new New Farmers National Bank Building.

Five sets of sisters are members of the 97-98 GHS and GMS Cheerleading squads- Ginger and Miranda Eubank, Lindsay and Maggie Brown, Emily and Laura Trabue, Jodie and Sara Simmons and Haley and Linsay Crow.

The Hart Co. Civil War Days Parade will be Saturday, September 6 in Munfordville.

August 21, 1997 – Farmers RECC announces the start of propane sales, forming a partnership with Thermogas Co. of Tulsa, OK.

The 57th annual Etoile Fair is scheduled for August 22 and 23rd.

Upcoming Reunions – John Thomas and Martha Robertson Smith Family, Starr Family, Garner Simpson Family, Elliott Family and Renfrow Family.

New teachers at Caverna are Amy Ward, Rick Harris, Susan Lawson, Chris Lile, Talara Dennison, Cornelius Faulkner, Holly Folsom, Travis Wooten, Denise Howard and Sonya Carter.

Hannah Jackson was selected as the August member of the month of the Barren County FFA Chapter.

New Teachers at Barren County are Michelle Wood, Jon Ballard, Meg Benningfield, William Purkey, Mary Ann Matthews, Rhonda Younkin, Donnie Marion, Kelley Ross, Beth Blakeman, Craig Cassady, Chele Gillon, John David Cliburn, Debra Walden, Gary Groce and Tracy Russell.

New Teachers at Glasgow are Amy Radla, Nancy Mudd, Tajuana Lisenby, Scott Jones, Emily Klotter, Alison Swafford, Alisha Richardson and Larry Corell.

Enrollment in all are school districts were about the same as last year or down slightly.

August 28, 1997 – Registered voters residing in Barren County School District will go to the polls Tuesday, September 23 to cast their ballots for or against an additional 10% building tax for school construction/renovation.

Barren County 1998 Junior Miss is Sayra Elizabeth Bowles.

Nelson Metal Products Corp. is named GM Supplier of the Year. They employ 225 people in Glasgow.

Captains of the 1997 GHS Scottie Football team are Jason Christie, Demetrus Shannon, Chad Muhlenkamp and Will Whiteside.

Ribbon Cutting is held at Barren County Child Support office at 218 S. Liberty Street.

Leonard Jolly retired from R R Donnelley on July 31.

Leslie Bradshaw and Terry L Glaab join the staff of Columbia Lake Cumberland Home Health Staff in Barren County.