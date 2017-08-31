AUGUST1967

on 08/31/2017 |

August 1967

The Republican

August 3, 1967 – Park City Fair will open Friday. Roger Martin will serve as Chairman.

High waters continue to plague the Happy Valley Area, when the water rose to a new high level with recent rains. Also flooding is a concern on Columbia Ave.

AD – Kiddie Town – Sidewalk Specials – Buy any spring or summer dress at regular price pay only 2 cents for a second one. All summer merchandise reduced 25 to 50% off.

Barren County Day is Sunday August 6th at Beech Bend Park. Free admission, ride rickets and more. Also racing is half price.

Showing at the Plaza – Wild Wild Planet starring Tony Russell, The Alamo starring John Wayne and Richard Widmark. Showing at the Star – Welcome to Hard Times, starring Henry Fonda and Made in Paris starring Ann Margret.

Area Servicemen include Yeoman Third Class Harold W (Wayne) David, Cadet William M (Bill) Bewley and Seaman Randal E Marsh.

August 10, 1967 – Glasgow School for Practical Nurses enrolled 35 students on Monday, August 7. The group represented 19 Kentucky Counties.

The 44th Annual Homecoming at Branstetter Park will be held August 7 beginning at 10:30 am. Gubernatorial Candidates Louie Nunn and Henry Ward will be on hand. Their speeches will be non political.

AD – A & P – Whole Chickens 27 cents a pound, Watermelon, Guaranteed- 89 cents each. Fresh sweet yellow corn, 10 ears for 69 cents, Camay soap, three bars 32 cents. And Maxwell House Coffee, one pound can for 75 cents.

Swim Meet Winners at Glasgow Country Club included a tie between Sarah Scott Moore and Beverly Crow. Barrett Lessenberry was the individual boy’s champion. Other swimmers were Jimmy Bewley, Terry Leech, Mary Ann Norris, Sherry Nicholason, Gina Sanderfur, Jean Leech, Leigh St. Charles, Greg Berry, Scott Ratterman and Leigh Lessenberry.

Upcoming Family Reunions include the families of the late Tom and Nancy Bailey, The Starr Family and the Saltsman Family.

August 17, 1967 – Ree Simpson, 17 year old freshman at Campbellsville College was crowned Miss Barren County fair.

A new ½ million dollar bridge is going up across Green River making I-65 access closer to Barren County.

Local businesses in 1967 – Shirley Furniture, Cook and Downing Ins., Ely Drugs, Gibson’s, Glasgow Cablevision, Sharps TV, Ben & Elmer, Auto Wheel and Rim Service (3081/2 W. Front Street), Dan Kinslow Standard, A. F. Crow, Miller Johnson Cleaners and the Sport Shop.

South Fork Homemakers met at Mrs. Leonard Johnson’s home and learned many interesting things about Vietnam from Mrs. Allan Nuckols and Mrs. Bob Rutledge. A full course dinner of fried chicken and all the trimmings was served by the hostess. In the afternoon, Gail and Teresa Johnson had contests and games.

Car Salesmen at Gillie Hyde were Fidella Wood, Rondyl Leftwich, Raymond Lyons and Joe Renfro.

Area Servicemen – Billy W James, Larry W McCue, Cass R Chappell, O D Houchin, Jr., William L Kingrey, Jim M Mutter, James A Redford, James D Bryant, Lloyd D Duff and Larry D Green.

August 24, 1967 – The Circus will appear in Glasgow August 29 with Kirby Grant as a guest. You may know him as “Sky King”. (Niece was Penny).

Scottie Cheerleaders this year are Barbara McCuiston, Sue Byrd, Ila Hapney, Barbara Houchens and Pat Button.

William Dean Greer is the new Plant Superintendent at National Wood Products to succeed Erin Stirn.

News from the past – 10 men from Barren County left August 26, 1918 for service in World War I, known as the Barren County 13th Contingent.

Barren County Fair Baby Show 1st place winners were Lori Ann Kesslar, Chris Myers, Lynn Simpson, Jeffrey Todd Bow, Lisa Nell Shader and Robert N Whitlow.

M B Furlong and Robert T Carver were elected to the local Southern States Board of Directors at the annual meeting. R C Barrick was named Chairman and Eldon Berry Vice Chairman. Mrs. Willard Simpson was named Chairman of the Farm Home Advisory Committee.

TPA Annual Picnic will be held Thursday. Roy Jordan will serve as Chairman of the event.

August 31, 1967 – The 1963 graduating class of Temple Hill held a reunion Saturday night at the JoAnn Foster Park.

Joining the Cooperative Extensions Service force in Barren County are two new youth agents, Miss Toni martin and Samuel L McGuire.