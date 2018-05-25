Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Augusta Lee “Gus” Shobe

on 05/25/2018 |

Augusta Lee “Gus” Shobe, 54, Hiseville, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his residence.  Born in Smiths Grove, he was a son of the late Luther and Ella Shobe.  He was a self employed farmer and mechanic and a frequent visitor to the Green Valley Pay Lakes.  He was a member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Vicky; five children: Felicia Mosby and husband Eric of Bowling Green, Bryant Shobe of Cave City, Dante Morrison and Leeann Shobe of Glasgow, and Savannah Blair of Hiseville; five step-children: Tiffany Wood and Stephanie Coomer of Glasgow, Brandon Wood and wife Jamie of Virginia, Krysten Wood of Indiana, and Jacob Coomer of Chicago; one brother: Ben Shobe of Cave City; three sisters: Mable Kirk and husband William of Scottsville, Bessie Shobe and Verta Murrell both of Bowling Green; his father-in-law, Johnny Combs of Haywood; 12 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful caregivers: Forace Gay, Bessie Shobe, and Keisha Shobe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Shipley and John Paul Shobe; and a sister, Fannie Lewis.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Augusta Lee “Gus” Shobe”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JERRY HOBARD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/25 40%
High 87° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/26 60%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/27 60%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sun 27

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.