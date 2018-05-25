on 05/25/2018 |

Augusta Lee “Gus” Shobe, 54, Hiseville, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his residence. Born in Smiths Grove, he was a son of the late Luther and Ella Shobe. He was a self employed farmer and mechanic and a frequent visitor to the Green Valley Pay Lakes. He was a member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Vicky; five children: Felicia Mosby and husband Eric of Bowling Green, Bryant Shobe of Cave City, Dante Morrison and Leeann Shobe of Glasgow, and Savannah Blair of Hiseville; five step-children: Tiffany Wood and Stephanie Coomer of Glasgow, Brandon Wood and wife Jamie of Virginia, Krysten Wood of Indiana, and Jacob Coomer of Chicago; one brother: Ben Shobe of Cave City; three sisters: Mable Kirk and husband William of Scottsville, Bessie Shobe and Verta Murrell both of Bowling Green; his father-in-law, Johnny Combs of Haywood; 12 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful caregivers: Forace Gay, Bessie Shobe, and Keisha Shobe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Shipley and John Paul Shobe; and a sister, Fannie Lewis.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.