on 03/22/2018 |

Augusta Nell Richey Davidson, 84, of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Elizabeth Jordan Richey. Nell worked at Mallory Capacitors, retiring after 25 years. She then worked at Walmart, retiring after 22 years. She was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist Church in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Edwin Davidson, a brother J. C. Richey, a sister Grace Spears and two infant siblings.

Survivors include a daughter Marla Spillman (Keith) of Glasgow; three grandchildren Jeremy Spillman (Melissa) of Franklin, TN, Greg Spillman (Lacie) of Glasgow and Brent Spillman (Leslie) of Glasgow; 10 great grandchildren Nathan Spillman, Edwin Spillman, Bennett Spillman, Jed Spillman, Briley Spillman, Braylon Spillman, Bentley Spillman, Bella Spillman, Tate Spillman and Halle Spillman and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Saturday at the funeral home