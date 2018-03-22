Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AUGUSTA NELL RICHEY DAVIDSON

on 03/22/2018 |

Augusta Nell Richey Davidson, 84, of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Diversicare Nursing Facility.  Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Elizabeth Jordan Richey.  Nell worked at Mallory Capacitors, retiring after 25 years.  She then worked at Walmart, retiring after 22 years.  She was a member of Bethel Independent Baptist Church in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Edwin Davidson, a brother J. C. Richey, a sister Grace Spears and two infant siblings.

Survivors include a daughter Marla Spillman (Keith) of Glasgow; three grandchildren Jeremy Spillman (Melissa) of Franklin, TN, Greg Spillman (Lacie) of Glasgow and Brent Spillman (Leslie) of Glasgow; 10 great grandchildren Nathan Spillman, Edwin Spillman, Bennett Spillman, Jed Spillman, Briley Spillman, Braylon Spillman, Bentley Spillman, Bella Spillman, Tate Spillman and Halle Spillman and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 3:00pm Saturday at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AUGUSTA NELL RICHEY DAVIDSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gabrielle Hayes

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
40°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/22 0%
High 50° / Low 33°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 03/23 20%
High 50° / Low 40°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 55° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 22

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 22

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 22

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 22

T.J. Samson 9th Annual Women’s Conference

March 22 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 22

Easter Bunny at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library

March 22 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.