AUSTIN BOAT RAMP CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

Austin Boat Ramp is closed for public use until further notice. This closure is due to unsafe conditions from recent flooding events.
Notice of reopening will be given when the conditions improve and the area is deemed safe for public use.
