Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AUSTIN BOAT RAMP CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

on 03/14/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Austin Boat Ramp is closed for public use until further notice.  This closure is due to unsafe conditions from recent flooding events.

Notice of reopening will be given when the conditions improve and the area is deemed safe for public use.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AUSTIN BOAT RAMP CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
4:23 AM CDT on March 14, 2019
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on March 14, 2019
Overcast
Currently
66°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 03/14 80%
High 70° / Low 42°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 03/15 10%
High 48° / Low 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 03/16 10%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.