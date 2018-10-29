on 10/29/2018 |

Austin Leo Reams age 81 a resident of Bonnieville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 28 at Sunrise Manor Health Care in Hodgenville. Leo was born in Cub Run on April 2, 1937. He was the son of Macy and Pearl Craddock Reams.

Leo was a retired civil service employee, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Campground United Methodist Church and a mason with ACME lodge #851 F&AM, where he served as Past Master and Post District Deputy Grandmaster. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty.

Leo is survived two sons Terry Reams & wife Carol of Elizabethtown

and Eric Reams and wife Melanie of Tampa Bay, FL

five grandchildren-Adam Reams & wife Anna, Daniel Reams, Ashleigh Johnson & hus. Chuck,

Hagen Reams & Samantha Reams

Four great-grandchildren

One brother-Delano Reams of Cub Run

Two sisters-Wanda Hester of Cub Run and Loretta Hill of Cub Run

Funeral services for Austin Leo Reams will be 11am Wednesday, Oct. 31 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Max Cody officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm and will continue after 8am Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be at 6pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Campground Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or to Hart County Relay for Life.