on 11/11/2018 |

October Students of the Month at Austin Tracy Elementary were recently recognized. These students were chosen for being responsible. Easton Devasher, Derrick Warner, Madison Farmer, Aiden Bryant, Reagan Sneed, Hitomi Fleming, Natalee Morgan, Ava Mullins, Amber Guffey, Maylyn Ballard, Hannah Bragg, and Shelby Reed.