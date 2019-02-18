Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AUTHORITIES IN WARREN COUNTY SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE

on 02/18/2019 |

Authorities in Warren County are searching for two suspects after a vehicle evaded police this morning.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Bull observed a gray Ford Focus sitting at the intersection of Scottsville Road and the Natcher Parkway.

Upon further investigation, a male and female were both observed passed out in the vehicle. The male driver had a handgun in his right hand. Despite the male subject’s foot being on the brake, the vehicle was in drive. Bull observed drug paraphernalia in the male’s shirt pocket.

As the subjects woke up, Bull ordered both occupants to put their hands up.

At that time, the deputy opened the driver’s door while asking the passenger to turn the engine off. The driver took his foot off the gas pedal and accelerated the car.

A vehicle pursuit ensued toward Bowling Green city limits. Once the driver saw another deputy approaching, he turned around and began traveling south on Scottsville Road. The pursuit continued into Allen County. The vehicles exceeded speeds of 100 m.p.h.

WCSO deputies lost sight of the vehicle near the Tennessee state line.

The vehicle’s license plate is a Kentucky plate reading 314-XRN. The plate is registered to a 2009 4D gray Ford Focus. The owner of the car is Keith Johnson of Adolphus, Ky.

If you observe this vehicle, please contact police Kentucky State Police or or the Warren County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities advise that you do not approach the vehicle or the suspects, as they may be armed and dangerous.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AUTHORITIES IN WARREN COUNTY SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ERNIE RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:40 PM CST on February 18, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 43° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 55° / Low 38°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 53° / Low 40°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.