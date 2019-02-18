AUTHORITIES IN WARREN COUNTY SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE

on 02/18/2019 |

Authorities in Warren County are searching for two suspects after a vehicle evaded police this morning.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Bull observed a gray Ford Focus sitting at the intersection of Scottsville Road and the Natcher Parkway.

Upon further investigation, a male and female were both observed passed out in the vehicle. The male driver had a handgun in his right hand. Despite the male subject’s foot being on the brake, the vehicle was in drive. Bull observed drug paraphernalia in the male’s shirt pocket.

As the subjects woke up, Bull ordered both occupants to put their hands up.

At that time, the deputy opened the driver’s door while asking the passenger to turn the engine off. The driver took his foot off the gas pedal and accelerated the car.

A vehicle pursuit ensued toward Bowling Green city limits. Once the driver saw another deputy approaching, he turned around and began traveling south on Scottsville Road. The pursuit continued into Allen County. The vehicles exceeded speeds of 100 m.p.h.

WCSO deputies lost sight of the vehicle near the Tennessee state line.

The vehicle’s license plate is a Kentucky plate reading 314-XRN. The plate is registered to a 2009 4D gray Ford Focus. The owner of the car is Keith Johnson of Adolphus, Ky.

If you observe this vehicle, please contact police Kentucky State Police or or the Warren County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities advise that you do not approach the vehicle or the suspects, as they may be armed and dangerous.