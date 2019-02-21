AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR ANSWERS IN MONROE COUNTY CHURCH VANDALISM INVESTIGATION

on 02/21/2019 |

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a church vandalism incident that took place at The Rock Valley Church of Christ on Tuesday.

A call received on Feb. 19 detailed that someone had entered the church building and vandalized the kitchen and classroom areas. The caller also stated the water spigot had been turned on and had ran for unknown amount of time. The incident is thought to have occurred late Sunday or Monday night.

The church is offering a reward for anyone who has any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible.

If you have any information, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 487-6622.