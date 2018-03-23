Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AVA RUTH THOMAS APPLEBY

on 03/23/2018 |

Mrs. Ava Ruth Thomas Appleby, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Berea, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years, 1 month, and 8 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Sunday, February 12, 1928, the daughter of Robert Basil and Nannie Bell (Davis) Thomas. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a farmer, a homemaker, a supervisor for Sutton Shirt Corporation, a business owner of a clothing and shoe store, and a dietitian for Cumberland Valley Manor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Leon Appleby, whom she wed on Thursday, January 6, 1949, her brothers, Bobby Thomas, James Thomas, Billy Joe Thomas, John Thomas, her sisters, Geneva Ruff, Bonnie Melton, and her son-in-law, James Chatfield.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Leon and Linda Carol Appleby of The Villages, Florida, Emma Jean and Norman Dean of Berea, Kentucky, Freddy Joe Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Barney Dan Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Carolyn Chatfield of Berea, Kentucky, her sisters, Nancy Murphy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Evelyn Orton of Albany, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Sara Appleby, Brian Appleby, Cindy Jean and Eric Davis, Shonda and Bobby Owens, Elissa Scott, Joe and Christy Appleby, Lisa Sexton, Buffy Appleby, Daniel Appleby, Jake Chatfield, Sophia and Bill Bailey, her great-grandchildren, Leon Davis, Clayton Owens, Emily Owens, Tessa Owens, Chris Owens, Nathaniel Scott, Chase Scott, Morgan Scott, Cooper Appleby, Addison Appleby, Cameron Michael Redd, Randy Rumble, her great-great grandchildren, Tanner Appleby, Konner Appleby, Hayden Harris, Leon Allen Huston Davis, Ava Joy Bailey, and William Oscar Bailey.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AVA RUTH THOMAS APPLEBY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GOODEN

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
50°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 03/23 100%
High 51° / Low 40°
Rain
Rain
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 48° / Low 37°
Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 03/25 20%
High 52° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 23

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 23

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Cave Country Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

March 24 @ 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sat 24

Gethsemane Baptist Youth Group Pancake Breakfast

March 24 @ 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Sat 24

Park City Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

March 24 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.