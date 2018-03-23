on 03/23/2018 |

Mrs. Ava Ruth Thomas Appleby, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Berea, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years, 1 month, and 8 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Sunday, February 12, 1928, the daughter of Robert Basil and Nannie Bell (Davis) Thomas. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a farmer, a homemaker, a supervisor for Sutton Shirt Corporation, a business owner of a clothing and shoe store, and a dietitian for Cumberland Valley Manor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Leon Appleby, whom she wed on Thursday, January 6, 1949, her brothers, Bobby Thomas, James Thomas, Billy Joe Thomas, John Thomas, her sisters, Geneva Ruff, Bonnie Melton, and her son-in-law, James Chatfield.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Leon and Linda Carol Appleby of The Villages, Florida, Emma Jean and Norman Dean of Berea, Kentucky, Freddy Joe Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Barney Dan Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Carolyn Chatfield of Berea, Kentucky, her sisters, Nancy Murphy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Evelyn Orton of Albany, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Sara Appleby, Brian Appleby, Cindy Jean and Eric Davis, Shonda and Bobby Owens, Elissa Scott, Joe and Christy Appleby, Lisa Sexton, Buffy Appleby, Daniel Appleby, Jake Chatfield, Sophia and Bill Bailey, her great-grandchildren, Leon Davis, Clayton Owens, Emily Owens, Tessa Owens, Chris Owens, Nathaniel Scott, Chase Scott, Morgan Scott, Cooper Appleby, Addison Appleby, Cameron Michael Redd, Randy Rumble, her great-great grandchildren, Tanner Appleby, Konner Appleby, Hayden Harris, Leon Allen Huston Davis, Ava Joy Bailey, and William Oscar Bailey.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.