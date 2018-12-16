on 12/16/2018 |

Avis Jaggers Brooks, age 91, of Louisville, KY, departed this life on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Baptist Health Care. The Edmonson County native was born on January 24, 1927 to the late Roscoe and Donna Minton Jaggers. She was married to Dewey Tilford Brooks, who preceded her in death.

Avis worked as a nurses’ aide prior to retiring. She was a member of Cove Hollow United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, three daughters, Thelma Wilkerson (Gary) of Apopka, FL, Doris Booth of Louisville and Wendy Fowler of Brooks; seven grandchildren, Jason Wilkerson (Dawn), Rachel Witten (Chad), Joshua Booth, Nicole Amburgey, Noah Booth, Sarah Seger (Brad) and Ashley Fowler and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary William Brooks, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

Interment will be in Cove Hollow Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 1:30 pm, Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Cove Hollow United Baptist Church