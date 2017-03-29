B LUCY SMITH

Lucy Smith, 79 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Metcalfe county native was a daughter of the late Jessie Frank and Annie Mae Gibson Propes and wife of the late Robert Rufus Smith and is preceded in death by a sister Dorothy McCown. She was a paralegal at Kentucky Legal Aide, a longtime member of Glendale Baptist church and current member of Providence Knob Baptist Church. She was a member of Phi Beta Lambda and volunteered with the Billy Graham Crusade.

Her survivors include two daughters, Cindy Hayes (Jeff) and SeRina Moody (Keith); five grandchildren, Lauren Hayes, David Hayes, Travis Smith, Amanda Moody Bellis(Jerome), Elizabeth Moody Allen (David); one great grandchild, Hunter Smith; two sisters, Delsie Douglas and Elsie Jordan; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Living Hope Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and visitation Friday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.